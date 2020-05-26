Amidst the bits and drama ongoing between labels and former signees, Nigerian rapper, Olamide badoo has noted that the defunct Mohits is still one of the best thing to ever happened en to the Nigerian music industry.

Olamide made this known in a tweet he posted on Tuesday evening. The YBNL boss didn’t just stop at calling Mohits the best, he buttressed that the label produced good music, got everyone along, both internal and external even though things never worked out as planned.



He specially thanked Don Jazzy and Dbanj for all their efforts and hopes everyone else gets motivated as he(Olamide) and a few others drew motivations from the glory days.

See his tweet below:

Mo hits still one of the best thing to ever happen to NIGmusic industry . Gave us good music and thought us how to carry our brothers along. Even if they never come back together, still I say thanks to jazzy n banga n rest of the team for motivating us.

