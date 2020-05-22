A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi on Friday, May 22nd — the flight was reportedly on its way from Lahore to Karachi.

The plane, reported to have conveyed more than 100 passengers crashed into a residential area near the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, the country’s civil aviation agency said on Friday.

“The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members,” said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman for the aviation authority.

A spokesperson for the state-run Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Abdul Sattar told the newspaper Dawn that the flight was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members and had been due to land in Karachi at 14:45 local time (09:45 GMT).

The newspaper said a rescue operation was underway and emergency workers had arrived at the scene. There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties.

Users on social media have since started posting images and videos of the residential area where the plane crashed. The videos show smoke billowing from the plane. Others have a close-up short of the area where the crash took place.

Watch a video from the crash below;

The PK 303 from Lahore to Karachi has crashed just before landing the officials confirm. The Airbus A320 went down onto the residential quarters, houses also damaged. pic.twitter.com/I3gu3kIL9W — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) May 22, 2020

