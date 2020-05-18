According to the reports, Ghanaian mother, Dr. Cynthia Kudji and her daughter, Dr. Jasmine Kudji, have both graduated with medical degrees in Louisiana, USA and are set to begin the journey in the medical world.

The report disclosed that Dr. Cynthia Kudji got a degree in Family Medicine at Louisiana State University Health, while her daughter, Jasmine, also matched in General Surgery at the same University.

It was disclosed that the two are the first ever mother and daughter to attend medical school at the same time and match at the same institution.

Both Cynthia and Jasmine are starting their residencies at LSU in Louisiana from July 1, 2020.

The report via GhanaXtra revealed that Dr. Cynthia Kudji was born in Kumasi Ghana before she traveled to the US at the tender age of two.

Pregnant with daughter Jasmine at 23, Cynthia put her dreams of becoming a doctor on hold, but later pursued a career in nursing, working for almost a decade before deciding to attend medical school.

HOT NOW