Controversial Nollywood actress, Wunmi Toriola has shared a video of what she went through in the labour room when she wanted to give birth to her son.

The talented actress welcomed her first child —a bouncing baby boy— six months ago in the US.

In the spirit of mothers’ day today, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate herself and all mothers Instagram by sharing the video.

Toriola is seen crying profusely while singing praise songs as she was experiencing labour pains in the theater. In her caption, the actress prays that all mothers should experience the fruit of their labour and their children be vessels unto honour.

Her caption reads;

“When you hear “mrs Felicia”just know that the sweet pain came prepared..Oh my God,praise looks good on me,praise paved way and Alas my Prince charming came ,Happy mothers day to every mother and aspiring mothers,may we eat the Fruit of our Labour,may our Children be Vessels unto honour, comment your experiences below and my sweet friend @laravebeauty shot this ,once again thank you dearie”

Watch the video below,

HOT NOW