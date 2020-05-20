A Nigeran man identified as Femi Olaosebikan shared a video of some drivers stranded on the road after breaking the 8pm curfew set for Lagos state.

It should be recalled that the federal government had earlier declared a nationwide curfew of 08:00pm to 06:00am, as part of the new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Femi who was among those stuck at the spot last night, shared a video from the scene and wrote on his page,

Make una help us beg Governor @jidesanwoolu oooo. We won’t do it again.. I want to go home

We’re all sleeping on the road tonight

Watch the video below,

Meanwhile, National Agency for Food Drugs and Administration Control (NAFDAC) has started working on Coronavirus imminent remedy drugs submitted by Nigerians, its Director-General (DG) Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said yesterday.

The DG explained that the submissions were made after the agency called for expression of interest for the COVID-19 related medicines from researchers and practitioners.

