One of the most funny Nigerian comedian on instagram , Debo Adedayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni has displayed his excitement today on social media over his birthday.

Mr Macaroni made the word ‘ooiin’, a popular remark from his skits on social media. He is loved for his funny and creative skits on social media took to his Instagram page to pen-down an emotional message.

According to the talented actor, he is elated and words can not describe his joy. He appreciates God for bringing him this far and also used to opportunity to thank his fans for their support.

Read all he said below;

”It’s my Birthday! 🙏🏾

There are honestly no words to describe how I feel. I just want to say thank you my Creator!! Eleda mi, Modupe!

Thank you to every single one of you that support my craft and appreciate my works one way or the other! I can never thank you enough. Thank you.

God for us all 🙌🏾❤️”

