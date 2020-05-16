Video of 2face’s daughter, Olivia singing Simi’s new song, ‘Duduke’ has surfaced on Instagram. In the video, Olivia who is Annie Macaulay’s second child was seen singing the song with a lot of passion and serious emotions.
According to Annie who shared the video on Instagram, Olivia loves the song so much and she decided to jump on the ‘Duduke challenge’ by singing the lyrics of the song. In her words;
“So my lil princess just tried @symplysimi #dudukechallenge #duduke
She loves the song sooo much … #oliviaIdibia”
Watch Video below;
HOT NOW
- Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil Balogun visits his bestie, Imade on her 5th birthday (Photos)
- Destiny Etiko weeps uncontrollably as Pete Edochie pays her condolence visit over the death of her father (Video)
- ‘All we are doing today is play, dance and eat cake’ -Mercy Johnson says as she celebrates hubby’s birthday (Photos)
Discussion about this post