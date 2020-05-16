Video of 2face’s daughter, Olivia singing Simi’s new song, ‘Duduke’ has surfaced on Instagram. In the video, Olivia who is Annie Macaulay’s second child was seen singing the song with a lot of passion and serious emotions.

According to Annie who shared the video on Instagram, Olivia loves the song so much and she decided to jump on the ‘Duduke challenge’ by singing the lyrics of the song. In her words;

“So my lil princess just tried @symplysimi #dudukechallenge #duduke

She loves the song sooo much … #oliviaIdibia”

Watch Video below;

