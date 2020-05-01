Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus is puzzled according to her new post on social media. She claimed she has been receiving strange credit alerts from unknown people after her account details was exposed on social media.

The actress’ account details was exposed recently when a blogger leaked her private chats to buttress claims that she was given the sum of N500,000 to share with some poor Nigerians to help cushion the effect of the lockdown caused by the deadly COVID-19 in the country and she held onto the money after the sponsor refused to pay her N150,000 for the giveaway services.

She however dismissed the claim saying she was asking for bank charges and stamp duty that bank would charged her for transferring such amount of money.

Eniola Badmus noted that it was not for her personal use but had to ask for the money because she can’t afford to lose huge amount of money as she’s currently broke.

It now appears that the controversy was a blessing in disguise;

