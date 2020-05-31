Nigerian Reality TV star, Nina Ivy turned 24 today, and her husband Mr.Tosh took to his Instagram page to pen down a sweet note in celebration of her birthday.

Sharing stunning photos of the reality star, he wrote: ‘We all have something we are addicted to, and my addiction is you, my sweet NINA. This is an addiction I never want to end. Happy Birthday Wifey .. Love u scatter.’



The birthday girl herself had earlier celebrated her new age.

She wrote, “It’s my birthday today 💃💃 🎂 🍰 🍷 Dear 23 , you were very good to me , I learnt a lot and a lot happened and above all I came to the conclusion that the world is my stage and I have played diligently so far , I hope to display a noble and fierce expression of reign in the years to come cheers to a big 24 🥂 and a new chapter of my life #[email protected] • • • Outfit @shopevannypatrick Photography: @felixcrown Mua : @vins_signature Styled by : @nina_ivy_ Hair styles by @lifeehairng”

