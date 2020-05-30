It seems like the pregnancy is no longer a rumour as Reginal Daniels’ husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, confirms the pregnancy. The billionaire broke the news on Instagram moments ago.

He shared photos of the heavily pregnant star and captioned it; “It is now official. I am excited to announce that my baby is having a baby ❤️ @regina.daniels”…

A report by e-NIGERIA had also claimed that the politician acquired a house for Daniels in an undisclosed location in London, United Kingdom, for her to stay her ahead of the baby’s arrival.

