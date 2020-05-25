A social media user identified as Godswill Uche who seems to have been a childhood friend of Nigerian football star, Kelechi Iheanacho has lamented on how the football star forgot about him.
Uche revealed how they grew up together in the same neighborhood in Owerri, Imo state.
He said, “We played the street balls together under the rain and scorching sun. We attended the same primary school; Unique Nursery and primary school Umualum Nekede No 4 b/stop as at then but has relocated to a new site now. We did almost everything together but today grace has found you and you’ve rose and clapped your way into the corridors of fame and stardom, you’re now a celebrity not just in Nigeria but all over the world.”
Bala towards the end of his story urged stars not to forget the people who were with them before they rose to stardom.
“Don’t call them lazy, poor or feel irritated when you see them coming to you. We all started from somewhere and grace found you,” he added.
