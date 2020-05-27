Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has proven to be a great girl dad over the years and this is one of the endearing traits that has made him Nigerians’ favorite billionaire. The Oil magnate has replied a man who asked for the hand of his daughter, Temi Otedola in marriage.

In a conversation between an Instagram user and F.O, a man asked if he could marry the billionaire’s last daughter, Temi Otedola, and he said no as she is espoused to another man.

The billionaire father declared that his daughter, Temi Otedola has a boyfriend in reply to the man’s confession that he loves Temi.

Recall that the Vlogger, has recently vowed that she will never break up with his boyfriend, Mr. Eazi. Read here

Their relationship has been one of the most interesting and not so private ones we’ve come to love in the entertainment industry. From beautiful vacation photos to expensive and out of the world kind of gifts, Mr Eazi and Temi sure do know the business of being in love.

HOT NOWa