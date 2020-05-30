A Nigerian man has recounted how his ex girlfriend damaged his newly bought generator by pouring salt in the fuel tank.

A Nigerian man identified as Christopher Adedeji on Facebook admitted that he cheated on his former girlfriend and in retaliation, she poured salt in the new generator he’d just purchased for the sum of N120,000

Read his statement below:

This is what happen to me this week I cheated on my girlfriend because she is too troublesome and she retaliate and put salt into thenew generator I just bought for 120k

HOT NOW