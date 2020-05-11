A Nigerian man has taken to social media to recount a sad experience he had with an innocent looking scammer at the ATM.

See the story below,

“This woman rushed to me pretending that time is running against her and i should please transfer money into her account so that she will give me the money on hand. Instead of her wasting time inside bank.

Due to good heart, I agreed. She told me immediately the money enters her account, she will give me cash. I never minded because she looked real stressed. I transferred the money using USSD to her, to my amazement she changed tone and then said let her call the receiver to be sure that the money has entered before she will give me cash.

She started calling the said receiver, i stayed over 30 minutes on ATM line b4 my turn. She was still calling and no one picked. I knew something was wrong and fishy but i just don’t want to believe due to 18k is not a change.



After withdrawing, i sat and waited for her without speaking much. She kept running round and round. I told her to give me my money that am not interested in any story. She asked me to show me the alert. I showed her, then she told me that the account number she saw on the alert is not the one she gave me. I paused and asked how, she said that the transaction description supposed to show the Acc number. I called security immediately, we started dragging. Everyone stood against her towards the alert then went back and she started insisting that the receiver must confirm. There, it went back to only me and her again.

We stayed for like 3hrs arguing and calling the recipient( which i know will be her 2nd line she left at home).

At last, I contacted one of my Soldier friend staying at Arriaria Junction. Few minutes later, she gave me the money and played victim card in the eyes of passers-bys that does not know what is going on.”

