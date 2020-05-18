Upcoming Nollywood actress, Fessy Okafor in a video has talked about her vagina and how she has the right to choose who she gives it to or not.

The actress, in a new video,

According to the actress, her vagina is her birthright and nobody has the right to tell her who to give it to or what to do with it. She said she alone has the right to determine that.

In her words:

“It is my own and I will choose who to eat it..You no understand..Yes I will choose who to eat it. I might be crazy, I might be stubborn but this my ‘kpugis’ is my birthright”

Watch the video below;

HOT NOW