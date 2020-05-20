National Agency for Food Drugs and Administration Control (NAFDAC) has started working on Coronavirus imminent remedy drugs submitted by Nigerians, its Director-General (DG) Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said yesterday.

The DG explained that the submissions were made after the agency called for expression of interest for the COVID-19 related medicines from researchers and practitioners.

The NAFDAC DG, who spoke on a television programme, said the four applications submitted would undergo “due diligence”.

The DG also said instead of spending huge amount of money to get the COVID Organic from Madagascar, she would prefer such money to be spent on herbal remedies produced in Nigeria.

The Nation reported yesterday that the Federal Government is conducting a study on the efficacy of some drugs to treat patients who tested positive to Covid -19 in five centres in the country, Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire disclosed in Abuja.

He said: “As I said before, there is a study being done on the efficacy of some drugs by about five centres in our country and hydraulic chloroquine is one of them. When the result comes out, I will share with you.

