The acting Executive Director of Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ibanga Bassey Etang is dead.

The Senior Official of the agency who has been absent from work at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt throughout this week and also conspicuously absent during the flag off of the distribution of Coronavirus palliatives by the agency on May 22, died on Wednesday night after a brief but undisclosed illness.

TVC reported that the corpse of the deceased was wheeled to the ‘Holding Area’, called ‘COVID-19 Area’ of Braithwaite Memorial Hospital in Port Harcourt.

His death is coming just after President Buhari ordered a Forensic Audit of the Commission, and also after the Senate and House of Representatives committees insisted on investigating the activities of the commission.

-LIB

HOT NOW