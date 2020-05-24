Afro-fusion Nigerian singer, Burna Boy was involved in an unpleasant faceoff with his neighbours who called in law enforcement officers to arrest him and his father over noise in the neighborhood he resides in.

According to the video that has surfaced online, the neighbours claim that the music has been constituting a nuisance in the neighbourhood, insisting on his arrest and that of his father.

They claim that Nigerian footballer, Odion Ighalo who also stays in the same neighbourhood has lived there without disturbing anyone.

They also alleged that the singer is yet to make a complete payment for the land he built his house in, as he is allegedly owing N100m.

The rowdy confrontation was caught on camera and can be seen below;

Video Credit: LIB

