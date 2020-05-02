Nollywood actress Adunni Ade’s son Ayden is 9 today, May 2nd, and the beautiful mother has showered him with loving words. Adunni Ade took to Instagram to share cute pictures of her second son while he was a baby and more with herself and his elder brother, saying he is the warmest child she knows.



“May the Almighty shower you with more success now and forever . I pray that the loving and soothing hand of Allah will touch your life now and forever . May you feel His love on your special day. May Allah bless you with total integrity and greatness in life.”

“May all you wish for in life come true. I pray Love continues to abide in your heart. I prayed for Love and you were sent to me. Thank you for your undiluted love. Happy 9th Birthday to the warmest Child I know @aydenbyoung“, she wrote.

