New video posted on social media appears to show three Minneapolis Police Department officers kneeling on George Floyd during his arrest last Monday, which later led to his death.

A previous video that had been posted by an eyewitness Darnella Frazier showed Floyd, 46, being knelt on on the neck making it difficult for him to breathe by one officer, Derek Chauvin, who has now been arrested and charged with George Floyd’s murder.

In a new video which was captured from another angle of the Minneapolis police vehicle where the arrest occurred, Chauvin and two other white officers are filmed all kneeling on Floyd.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday afternoon and faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

The three other officers were fired in connection to Floyd’s death, but are yet to be arrested or charged. Watch the new video below,

HOT NOW