The Nigeria Football Federation NFF has placed the mothers of late ex-internationals Sam Okwaraji and Rashidi Yekini on a monthly stipend, TheInfong reports.

This was made public by the NFF on Thursday via it Twitter handle,

The NFF tweeted, “In furtherance to, and in appreciation of, the recent pronouncement of the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare to put the mothers of late ex-internationals Sam Okwaraji and Rashidi Yekini on a monthly stipend, the NFF has decided to support this noble initiative with a further monthly stipend of N30k to each of the two matriarchs.”

In addition, the NFF will henceforth review the situation of surviving mothers of our ex-internationals that died in active service for the country and resolve what to do for them on monthly basis.

