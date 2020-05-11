Photos of a Nigerian couple who got married in casual outfits has gone viral after being shared on social media.

The couple apart from wearing casual outfits for their big day, also had no fanfare as they exchanged their nuptial vows, got married at ECWA Church Kaltungo DCC, Gombe State.

Here are photos from the event below;

Meanwhile, Ministry of Education has warned all stakeholders in the sector that schools across levels remain closed amid Covid-19 spike.

The government made this known through a circular dated Friday, May 8, channeled to heads of commissions and regulatory bodies in the education sector.

