A Nigerian man identified as Pat’o has taken to micro-blogging website, twitter, to accuse female artistes in the country of ‘forming the boss’ and ignoring collaborations with one another.

Pat’o observed that most Nigerian female artistes don’t like collaborating on songs, a practise which is the direct opposite of what the male artistes do.

His tweet reads ;

I noticed something Nigerian Female Artiste don’t feature each other unlike the male Artiste

I guess everyone of them are forming Boss or they don’t need each other verse on a track??

Meanwhile, Davido has opened up on why he decided to help embattled songstress, Cynthia Morgan who recently revealed she’s suffering from depression because of her dwindling career.

If you recall, Cynthia Morgan recently revealed that her former record label boss, Jude Okoye was the reason for her career crash as he’d been stealing most of her rights.

