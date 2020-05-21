A lady recently got into a serious fight with her boyfriend in Makurdi, after he allegedly duped her of N300,000.

According to reports flying around, the lady borrowed him N300,000 only to find out that he spent the money flexing with other girls in the hood.

The angry lady accosted him on the road over the money and they both ended up exchanging insults and blows.

A video that is going viral captured the moment the lady told her boyfriend to either give her back her money or kill her.

“Either you give me my money or you kill me today”, the lady said.

Watch the video below;

