A Nigerian and Photographer with the handle @ayoajetomobi on Twitter has taken to the platform to narrate his encounter with a thief who invaded his apartment in the night.

According to the man, he screamed the “The Blood of Jesus!” when the thief invaded his apartment and this gave him the courage to confront the thief.

“God is real guys!!!

Early this morning, at about 4:00AM, I woke up abruptly (This is not normal, because I always wake up later in the day). Immediately I woke up, I looked towards the door to my room and someone’s hand on the handle and he was opening the door slowly.

Initially, I thought it was my house mate, so I called his name but there was no reply then I asked “Who be that?” Still no answer, then this person opened the door and it was some guy I had never seen in my life! I was scared and confused (because I thought it was daybreak)

And we had a visitor in the house, but I knew it was still nighttime, my heart immediately started racing honestly, because I was scared. He was twitching, so I wasn’t even sure if it was a human or a spiritual being. I’m that moment of fear, I remembered the Blood of Jesus!

As we were staring at each other, I shouted “The Blood of Jesus!” and this guy took a step back and guys at that moment I felt this great calm in my body! It was like everything just went back to normal!!! Then this guy asked me authoritatively; “Give Me Money”

I didn’t have any form of cash, so I told him I don’t have any money but I can transfer to him. He said no, that it has to be cash. Guys, I didn’t mention that he threatened to shoot me! But I still had this Godfidence (After I plead the Blood of Jesus) .

As I was telling him I didn’t have money, I moved a little and he saw my phone and said I should bring it. I took the phone and walked up to him and I asked him to allow me transfer some things from the phone. At this point in time the only thing between me and the guy

Was the partially opened door. Then I just looked at him and the Spirit of God spoke through me and I asked him “You go chop food” , this guy looked at me for a few seconds and said I should go back to sleep! I was first surprised and I kept saying I’ll cook food for him

