A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share procedures for homemade face mask after he was told it cost N1200 to buy one.
He said, “So I wanted to buy face mask today and I was told 1200 Naira for one, it sounds outrageous right, then I got to see this video on how to make a face mask with a piece of cloth or bandana.”
Below is the homemade face mask procedures
Materials:
Bandana/Piece of cloth
Hair ties/rubber band.
How To:
Cut the piece of cloth to a rectangular shape/ Bandana like.
Fold the top and bottom of the to the center.
Loop two hair ties/ rubber bands on both ends.
Fasten the rubber bands over your ears. There you got your homemade mask.
So I wanted to buy face mask today and I was told 1200 Naira for one, it sounds outrageous right, then I got to see this video on how to make a face mask with a piece of cloth or bandana. pic.twitter.com/L10DIvv6Y5
— The Royal Beloved (@theroyalbeloved) May 5, 2020
Face masks have become necessary in the fight against coronavirus as the Government have also made it compulsory to be worn by anyone in public.
HOT NOW
- It’s not your fault, we blame Don Jazzy -Nigerians react as Rema claims money is not his goal
- Clarence Peters’ girlfriend speaks on his arrest over Picture Kodak’s death – Reveals details
- MC Oluomo flaunts his US-based children as they celebrate their birthday (Photos)
Discussion about this post