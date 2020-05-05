A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share procedures for homemade face mask after he was told it cost N1200 to buy one.

He said, “So I wanted to buy face mask today and I was told 1200 Naira for one, it sounds outrageous right, then I got to see this video on how to make a face mask with a piece of cloth or bandana.”

Below is the homemade face mask procedures

Materials:

Bandana/Piece of cloth

Hair ties/rubber band.

How To:

Cut the piece of cloth to a rectangular shape/ Bandana like.

Fold the top and bottom of the to the center.

Loop two hair ties/ rubber bands on both ends.

Put the mask on, with the folded side over your nose and mouth. Fasten the rubber bands over your ears. There you got your homemade mask.

Face masks have become necessary in the fight against coronavirus as the Government have also made it compulsory to be worn by anyone in public.

