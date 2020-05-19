Faceless Nigerian music icon, Bisade Ologunde popularly known as Lagbaja is celebrating his 60th birthday today, May 19th 2020. The popular saxophonist and singer has never revealed his identity to the World.

One of the mysteries attached to Lagbaja is the ability of the singer to keep his identity hidden by always wearing a mask, with many still yet to understand the reason behind it.

Nigerians who have struggled to know the real identity of the ‘Konkobilo’ crooner are in a fix as to contest is age or just remain wowed as always. Well-meaning Nigerians like Former VP, Atiku Abubakar took a timeout to celebrate Lagbaga as he becomes a sexagenarian

He wrote:

60th birthday greetings to ‘omo baba muko muko’, the masked one who was #COVID19-proof long before this season. I wish you many more years in strength and good health. -AA

