Nigerian music star, Tiwa’s Savage has called on Nigerians to join her and her colleagues in protest against bad governance in the country next week.

Taking to her Instagram, Tiwa charged all Nigerians and her fellow colleagues to suspend every other activity on Tuesday, June 2 2020 and join in a protest that would speak up in order to prompt accountability and change in Nigeria.

she wrote:

Music industry black out Tuesday Due to recent events please join us as we take an urgent stop to provoke accountability and change. As gatekeepers of the culture, it is our responsibility to not only come together to celebrate the wins, but also hold each other up during a loss. Join us on Tuesday June 2 as a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community. #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED

