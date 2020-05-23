Popular Nigerian Rapper Erigga has taken to his Instagram page to show off his Mansion.

Erhiga Agarivbie popularly known as Erigga was born in Warri, Warri, Delta State, where he grew up with his family. He is the first of five children. He attended Standard international School both primary and secondary.

In his post, he showed appreciation to God for helping him thus far in achieving his dream of being a Landlord. According to him ” He said he was gonna do it, I did not know how or when, But I just believed and put in work

Thank you GOD”

Errigga also made sure to inform all that the money being used to build the mansion is 100 percent from Warri. He also said the mansion is just 85% completed.

