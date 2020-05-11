Nigerian musician, Dotman has slammed Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing after a small rift between them on social media.

It all started when Nkechi Blessing went to Dotman’s Instagram direct message advising him to mend his ways and attitudinal display while being interviewed.

She hinted on a video currently making the rounds on Instagram blogs which showed Dotman responding disrespectfully to an interviewer.

However, Dotman thought that the actress should have minded her business rather than be in his DM advising him on what to do with his life and how he should go about it daily with people.

Immediately, a misunderstanding ensued on the spot which led to Dotman calling Nkechi names like Low Budget Omotola and Aunty Adelebo.

See below, screenshots Blessing Sunday shared;

