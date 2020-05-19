Budding Nigerian singer, Adedamola Adefolahan, better known as Fireboy has dropped his private phone number on social media and encouraged fans to call in.

This move which has caused a bit of struggle amongst his fans who would love to have a direct phone conversation with the Omo Ologo crooner. A few were lucky to have spoken to him while the majority keep trying their luck.

Checkout the number below

The singer also shared video of him picking calls. A lady got through and she couldn’t believe her ears when he introduced himself as Fireboy:

Watch her reaction below: