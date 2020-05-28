A debate has spark on social media on whether it is right for an employer to transfer a staff salary to a third party on the request of the staff.

Nigerian On-Air personality Toolz Oniru in a social media post revealed that one of her staff asked her to transfer her entire salary to her church.

According to Toolz, the request is sort of weird and makes her feel uncomfortable.

Toolz Oniru wrote;

“One of my staff just asked that I transfer her entire salary to her church. She’s free to do what she wants to of course, but it does make me feel some type of way.”

While some social media users said it was unethical for Toolz to send an employee’s salary to a third party, others urged the OAP to do as the employee has directed

