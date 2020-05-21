Nigerian superstars Tiwa Savage, Davido, and Mr Eazi have been announced as the cover of the Billboard Magazine, May Edition.

Among Africa’s 54 countries, Nigeria, with an estimated 206 million people, has the largest population and the largest economy. It has also emerged as a particular wellspring of talent, thanks to stars like Tiwa Savage, Davido and Mr Eazi, whose diverse paths through the industry have helped pave the way for other artists — and highlighted just how many possibilities await African talent.

An excerpt from the exclusive interview with the American entertainment media brand. The trio discussed the nitty-gritty of African Music -The challenges, upsides and the impact of the Coronavirus lockdown. To have a full read, check out the official website after taking a look at the lovely cover photos below:

HOT NOW