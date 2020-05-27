Femi Adeshina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has declared that Nigerians are lucky to have a leader like his boss during this period.

The Special Adviser said this while dismissing attempts to pitch him against president Buhari as he went on to declare himself a Buharist.

He maintained that Pres. Buhari was leading Nigeria well.

Adeshina wrote on Twitter, “A quote from mischief-makers is making the rounds, ascribed to me. I just dey laugh.

“I am a Buharist any day, no apologies, and I believe the president and I believe the president is leading the country well. In fact, we are lucky to him at a time like this.

“All attempts to demonize me will fail.”

