A Nigerian man has shared the video of how a Lagos police woman smashed his phone and tore his shirt at a police post in Surulere.

The man identified on Instagram as Orahsolz narrated how a police warden asked for his particulars at a police post in Surulere. The man quickly brings out his phone to record the police woman who was apparently done with him as she was seated at her checkpoint. Upon spotting the young man recording her, the officer jolted at him in order to stop him. In the process, his shirt got torn and phone screen damaged.

Orah shared the video in his defense but some Nigerians don’t see it that way as the feel he had no right recording the officer without her permission in the line of duty. This is a tricky one, who do you think is at fault?

Watch the video and drop comments below or on our social media pages:

