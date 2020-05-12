Hours after, actor, Zubby Michael shared a video on his Instagram page denying Prophet Odumeje aka Indaboski Bahose as his pastor, Nigerians gone the extra mile to dig up an old video of him testifying in his church.

In the video that made the rounds yesterday, Zubby said:

“Listen, i hate interviews… You guys can be enjoying the drama, but i hate it when you say; Na there Zubby go collect power. Na there Zubby go when him blow.”

“He’s my friend way back in Onitsha. You don see me go there dey pray? Na my guy, no be my pastor. Don’t be stupid. I hate it when you tag me in you unnecessary drama. Especially Tunde Ednut, are you stupid? You are a fool”

“If you say Odumeje is a pastor and Zubby’s pastor, he gave Zubby powers, you are a fool. And you are insulting God>” Zubby said in the video…

Watch the dug up video below…

HOT NOW