According to the reports, Sri Lanka on Friday May 22 lifted ban on wedding receptions as part of a way to ease the coronavirus restrictions but there is a clause, the grooms may not kiss the bride at least in public.

The report revealed that wealthy people in the country usually hold wedding celebrations with thousands of guests, and the festivities can last for days with much eating, drinking, dancing and singing.

But under the new guidelines there should be no more than 100 guests, all of whom must stay a metre apart and wear masks — including the couple.

“Guests should not be allowed to kiss, hug or shake hands,” said the latest health ministry rules seen by AFP. “Greeting each other should be done without any touching.”

Sri Lanka imposed a nationwide curfew on March 20 that ruled out gatherings of any sort, but the restrictions have been eased in many districts that are not considered high-risk.

Religious gatherings remain banned while only the bereaved family are allowed at funerals.

The capital Colombo and the neighbouring district of Gampaha, where the main international airport is located, remain under a 24-hour curfew that entered its third month on Wednesday.

Offices have been allowed to open with reduced staff to carry out essential services.

Currently, Sri Lanka has reported 1,055 virus infections with 9 deaths.

