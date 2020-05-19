Political critic, Reno Omokri in his recent nugget spoke about married women that want to dominate their husbands.
Reno Omokri stressed that no matter how strong or how much a woman earns, the man is still the head of the family.
The critic stated that God created a family order which must be followed.
He wrote via his Twitter handle, “Dear wives, Wanting to dominate your husband doesn’t make you strong. It makes you a closet dominatrix. God created a family order. The man is the head of the home. The woman, no matter how strong she is, or how much she earns, is never the head!”
