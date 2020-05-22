While the cases of coronavirus continues to increase in Nigeria, pastors in the country have given diverse opinions about the virus.

However, Bishop Mike Bamidele, the General Overseer of Victory Chapel International Church, Osogbo, in a statement said no pastor could predict the end of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, according to Vanguard report.

Bamidele declared this at a news conference to announce the 2020 Pentecost Day Celebration.

According to the Bishop, pastors who had earlier predicted the end to the virus but which did not come to pass, needs to check the spirit that they are operating with.

Bamidele said what could put an end to the virus was for people to seek God’s intervention and also to exercise faith in God.

“There is no specific date the virus will end but the day any man is healed by exercising faith in God, that is the day the virus will end.

“I do not know the kind of spirit those who predicted the end of the virus are operating with but for me, an end has come to the virus the day Jesus died on the cross,” the bishop said.

Bamidele, who noted that the virus was evil from hell, warned that nobody should blame God for it.

The cleric said the churches would continue to support government with prayers for an end to the virus, adding that government should be commended for their efforts so far in containing the spread of the disease.

Speaking on the Pencecost Day, the bishop, who is also the convener of the programme, said the programme would be held online and it would be aired live in all the radio stations in the state on June 1.

