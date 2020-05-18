Special Adviser to President Buhari on media, Mr. Femi Adesina has come out to debunk reports circulating across the media that the president will be giving a national address today.

Adesina said no presidential broadcast was planned for today May 18. According to him, the Presidential task force will bring Nigerians to speed on the next line of action regarding the ease of the lockdown. He made this known Via his official Twitter account. ”No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today. None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps.”





HOT NOW