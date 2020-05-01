According to the report that went viral on Thursday, it revealed that as a result of the COVID-19 distress, Nigerian commercial bank, Access Bank plans to lay off 75% of its Staff.

This was made public by the bank MD Herbert Wigwe, who spoke via video conferencing in a town hall meeting with the bank’s staff as he said those to be affected by the mass retrenchment are 75% of the bank’s staff, most of whom are outsourced and are offering “non-essential services.”

The report revealed that some branches of the bank will also be closed.

Following the report, Nigerians took to social media to react as many slam the commercial bank.

See reactions below,

Someone needs to speak sense to that Access bank MD. Nobody asked you to make any covid19 donations to the FG. What’s wrong with you people donating money to the FG when we have hungry people across this Nation? What will happen to those 75% Staff now? Pathetic!🤦🏻‍♂️ — E B I T U™ (@EbituPromise) April 30, 2020

Access Bank donated 1 billion to FG.

In the name of fighting Covid19. Then this month, they cut salaries of employees. In the name of hard times. Donate money to people that didn’t ask.

Starve people who work for you. What is the colour of this kind of insensitive wickedness? — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 30, 2020

Access Bank is letting go of mostly outsourced staff such as cleaners, security guards, tellers etc. since they won’t have all their branches in operation between now and December. People that work in non-essential services are affected. — The CV Writer (@FunkeOnafuye) April 30, 2020

Access bank : We are donating one billion to fight corona Staffs: that’s why I like working with access bank Access bank: We are sha taking it from your salary Staffs : 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/XIEzo7dhAN — Benjamin Gold (@Benjamingold20) May 1, 2020

If you're a staff of any financial institutions, be drafting New cover letter or CV because some of you guys are coming home while some of you should be prepared for Geri Gedi. Ask Access bank staff for more details. Dear access bank staff, your MD deserves flogging 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FeA12rmJsX — Yousaseef❤️ (Raymond Reddington) (@yousaseef6435) May 1, 2020

A pictorial representation of Access bank and other corporate bodies that donated to covid19 relief. Lesson: Acting within your limits is not a crime. pic.twitter.com/1H8pcKoXTU — Chidume Nwabuwa (@NwabuwaChidume) May 1, 2020

HOT NOW