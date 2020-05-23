Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has put smiles on the face of a poor Nigerian family after blessing them with a new house. The family has been living in a slum for 13 years and lost a child to infections but their story changed for good after meeting actor.

Narrating how he came across the family, the film star who is known for his philanthropic works, said he was going about his selfless duty at a slum one day when he came across two female children in a shack under a mast.

According to him, he was touched when he saw the girls reading under the unbearable condition, so, he decided to alleviate their position.

Williams wrote in IG ;

Few weeks ago I was at a slum to feed the people there and I came across a little girl that was reading on a pavement and it broke my heart to see the kind of condition there and then i saw the urgency to move the family out from there. With the Help of God we didn’t only give them a new house but a whole lot more that I will leave you to find out in the video. I want to thank Dr Nancy, JR BIOTEK Foundation, Golden Heart Foundation , @williams_uchembafoundation team and everyone that in one way or the other supported this project. God bless you immensely

The family’s joy knew no bounds as they kept thanking him and also praying for him in the video.

WATCH VIDEO

