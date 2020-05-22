Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe took to social media to show off her new whip as she finally joined the ‘Benz Gang.’

The excited actress shared a picture of herself seated on the whip and captioned it “After much persuasion her excellency finally joined the Benz Gang 🤩😁 New Whip Alert! … cc @stillautos @gleeoflife ….❤️”

Following Mercy Aigbe announcement, Nollywood stars have flooded her page especially her colleagues in the Yoruba niche as they congratulate her.

See some of their post;

HOT NOW