Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu is celebrating her 55th birthday today, May 23rd and she is sure excited and thankful for her life. The beautiful mother of four took to her Instagram page on Saturday morning to share lovely photos of herself as she clocks a new age.

Ngozi wrote: HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. I AM SO GRATEFUL JESUS

The sterling actress who just handed her daughter’s hand in marriage recently was married for decades to her husband, Edwin till they separated years ago.

Ngozi in another post thanked God for making her achieve such feat in life as we all know how tragedy fills the Nollywood scene.

THANK YOU LORD FOR MAKING IT POSSIBLE FOR AN IMPERFECT ME TO BE THIS BLESSED.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME,the celebrant wrote

Ngozi Ezeonu was born on May 23, 1965, to Mr. and Mrs. D.O. Ikpelue. She is an indigene of Ogbunike in Anambra State, Nigeria. She was a journalist at first. She obtained a Diploma Degree in Journalism and worked as a Journalist. Her first paying job was as a hair-stylist before she did the diploma course in Journalism.

