Many Nigerians have turned their focus from Nollywood based movies to foreign movies like Indian, Korean, American movies among others as many claimed that some Nigerian movies do not have quality and contents.

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie seems to agree as he said in a statement on Sunday that the quality of Nigeria home videos have dropped drastically.

Yul Edochie stated that the Nollywood industry is now filled with crappy actors, actresses, and directors.

He appealed with Nollywood practitioners to help revive the industry.

Yul Edochie said, “The quality of our home videos has dropped so much. Lots of crappy actors/actresses, crappy directors. We can’t continue like this. To all seasoned Nollywood practitioners, pls let’s revive it. People love our content all over the world. We just need to step up the quality.

