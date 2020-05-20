Former BBNaija housemate, Khafi Kareem has taken to social media to throw her weight behind fans of the Reality TV show after someone referred to them as “debased and rapid people.”

According to Khafi, the BBNaija reality TV show is for all walks of life and although, some fans are not positive, one shouldn’t write off the entire community.

Khafi wrote;

“No love, I disagree. BBN appeals to people from all walks of life. It appeals to people with empathy, people who are passionate and people who are intrigued by life around them. We watch and find someone or people who remind us of parts of ourselves and decide to love them.“

Khaffi added that some people use their love for one housemate to hate another but shouldn’t judge the whole community by those people.

She said;

“It fosters community. Not all representatives of it are positive & some use the love for one as reason to hate another, but that does not write off the community as a whole. Far from rabid, their energy is powerful & lives have been changed as a result. Mine is one of them.”

