Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode on Wednesday shared a video of how colonial masters fed slaves during the colonial era.
Fani Kayode stated that nothing has changed despite the fact that many African countries has gained independence.
He wrote on Twitter, “Behold the way of our colonial masters, feeding the slaves as if they were animals. This is what our European colonial masters did to all the natives. They treated us like animals & dehumanised & degraded us. Yet if the truth be told, when it comes to Africa, little has changed.”
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 6, 2020
