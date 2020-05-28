Popular On-air personality, Toolz Oniru-Demuren recently recounted an experience with one of her staff members. The OAP shared how the staff in question asked for her full salary to be transferred to her church.

In a tweet she shared, Toolz stated that though her staff is free to do whatever she wants with her money but it however makes her (Toolz) to feel some type of way.

She tweeted;

One of my staff just asked that I transfer her entire salary to her church. She’s free to do what she wants to of course, but it does make me feel some type of way.

A follower tried to justify the staff’s decision by explaining the importance of “First Fruit” and Toolz replied thus ; “Your whole salary? How are you supposed to survive?”.

Another follower also shared a similar experience, writing ;

I’ve experienced this before. My staff asked me to transfer all her salary to her pastor. Later that month, she started complaining she didn’t have transport fare to come to work.