Nigerian ace producer and owner of Mavins Record Label, Don Jazzy has reacted to a tweet by YBNL boss Olamide.

Olamide in a tweet on Tuesday night declared that Mo’Hits, a former label jointly owned by Don Jazzy and D’banj is the best thing to ever happen to the Nigerian music industry.

He said, “Mo hits still one of the best thing to ever happen to NIGmusic industry . Gave us good music and thought us how to carry our brothers along. Even if they never come back together, still I say thanks to jazzy n banga n rest of the team for motivating us.”

In a reaction, Don Jazzy declared that Olamide is somebody he respects a lot in the industry.

He said, “Coming from somebody I respect a lot in this industry, this means a lot to me. In short I go frame, the tweet sef. Thanks Baddo. More blessings.”

Coming from somebody I respect a lot in this industry, this means a lot to me. In short I go frame 🖼 the tweet sef. Thanks Baddo. More blessings @Olamide #Mohits https://t.co/EYkhtUVWmA — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) May 26, 2020

It is no hidden fact that the two have done well for themselves in the industry but the beef they had at the 2016 Headies still lingers.

