Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, popularly known by fans as Omosexy has definitely comes a long way in the entertainment industry.

Omotola Jalade in a statement on Sunday on social media revealed that she recently clocked 25 years in the industry.

The screen diva took to her Instagram page, with a sexy wear to celebrate the latest achievement

Omosexy wrote: “What!!! Stop press. Lol… It just Occurred to me that this year is My 25th year in Entertainment!! 25th Anniversary… 2020! Time flies, God is good.”

Omotola Jalade has appeared in more than 300 films, selling millions of video copies.

She is the first African celebrity to receive over 1 million likes on her Facebook page. She currently has a total of 3 million followers on Facebook. according to Wikipedia.

Her debut movie in 1995 was ‘Venom of Justice,’ directed by Reginald Ebere.

HOT NOW